Carl Spriggs Published 12:01 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Carl Spriggs

Carl E. Spriggs, 65, of Ironton, formerly of New Boston, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at his residence.

Graveside services will be noon Sunday in Hanging Rock Cemetery with Elder Glenn Jenkins officiating.

Email newsletter signup

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.