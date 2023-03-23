Lawrence County gets $250K in funding Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

Grants announced by House Speaker Stephens

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission will receive $250,000 in the form of a Technical Assistance Grant for Lawrence County, Ohio Speaker of the House Jason Stephens announced on Monday.

Stephens said local funding is coming to Lawrence, Gallia, and Jackson Counties through technical assistance grants, development grants and for workforce– based training and equipment.

The funding was approved on Monday by the State Controlling Board.

“I’m proud to have supported bills that are making strong investments into our communities while pushing for advancements in our workforce and infrastructure here locally and throughout the state,” Stephens said.

Other project allocations for the three counties includes:

• Technical Assistance Grant – Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission, Gallia County – $231,975

• Technical Assistance Grant – Mayors’ Partnership for Progress, Gallia County – $18,025

• Technical Assistance Grant – Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission, Jackson County – $231,975

• Technical Assistance Grant – Mayors’ Partnership for Progress, Jackson County – $18,025

• $115,385 for Rio Grande Community College for workforce– based training and equipment with the RAPIDS Program, which builds regional strength in education and training delivery systems to develop and enhance critical workplace and career skills through levels of post– secondary education.

John Hemmings, executive director of OVRDC, said they are working with seven counties, including Lawrence County.

He said the state has procured planners, engineers and architects for the program and that local communities get bonus points for using those.

Hemmings said the local partners in the counties could use the funds to hire project managers and staff to offset costs.

“They could be used for engineers, architects, costs like that,” he said.

The technical assistance grants invest in projects to create sustainable and transformational outcomes with health care, infrastructure, and workforce elements.

The next State Controlling Board meeting is scheduled for April 3.