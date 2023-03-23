Public comment sought on transporation needs in region Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

WAVERLY — The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission will have a public meeting 4–6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at the OVRDC office, 73 Progress Drive, in Waverly, to encourage the public to review the plan and give feedback on a Regional Transportation Improvement Plan.

The RTIP is a comprehensive and financially constrained listing of regional transportation projects scheduled for implementation within the next four years.

The program of projects included in the RTIP addresses a balance of local and regional needs and includes projects from all modes of transportation including highways, transit, rail, bicycles, and pedestrians.

It also includes a detailed list of projects programmed by ODOT to be built-out in our region over the coming four fiscal years.

The updated RTIP will also include a project ‘wish list,’ identifying non-fiscally constrained (unfunded) projects that highlight the unmet transportation improvements in the region.

The public involvement period for the draft 2024-2027 RTIP document runs until April 10.

The agency is accepting public comments and urge people to take a moment to review the plan and give feedback to make the plan even better.

Public comments can be made online using the Google form at www.OVRDC.org, or by emailing feedback to Stephanie Gilbert (sgilbert@ovrdc.org) or by calling (740) 947-2853.

Once the draft plan is approved and made final, it will become effective July 1.

The draft plan is available online at www.ovrdc.org/media/OVRDC_RTIP_-2024-2027_PI_DRAFT_w_APPENDICES.pdf

Please review the RTIP DRAFT plan document and provide your feedback using the form now posted online at www.ovrdc.org/rtpo/rtip or use one of the other methods outlined above.