Published 1:35 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

June 7, 1934–Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Sara Ann Carman, 88, of Hamilton, passed away, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Glen Meadows Care Center.

The South Point native was born June 7, 1934, a daughter of the late Emory Lawson and Sadie Hoptry Lawson Duvendeck.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Vernon Carman Sr., whom she married Dec. 6, 1952.

Sara Carman attended Hanging Rock High School and was employed by the Holiday Inn South Point along with being a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold Duvendeck, Richard Duvendeck, Johnny Lawson and Emory Lawson; and four sisters, Mary Murphy, Pauline Sisler, Patricia Keiser and Ruth Carman.

Sara is survived by one daughter, Cheryl (Dean) Hunter, of Wheelersburg;

one son, Clyde (Susie) Carman Jr., of Hamilton; three sisters, Helen Haggarty, of Canton, Carol (James) Everman, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Nancy Robinson, of Pedro; four grandchildren, Missy Evans, Joshua Hunter, Dustin Carman and Zachary Carman; and two great-grandchildren, Addy Hunter and Deagan Evans

Funeral will be noon Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, with Pastor Jerry Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10 a.m.–noon Monday at Phillips Funeral Home.

Donations can be made at Bella Care Hospice (Cincinnati Region), 4340 Glendale Milford Rd., Suite 160, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bella Care Hospice and Glen Meadows Nursing Home for the loving care they took of our mother.