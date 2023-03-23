Veteran gets a mortgage-free home Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

Hart was wounded in Afghanistan in 2011

SOUTH POINT — Former U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Hart received the keys to his mortgage-free home on March 16. The house was donated by Wells Fargo to the Military Warriors Support Foundation Homes4WoundedHeroes program.

After a brief ceremony, Hart was welcomed into his home and the South Point community by U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, and Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday, among others.

“Honestly, I never really thought I would be able to own a home, it kind of seemed out of reach for me. In that aspect this is the greatest thing that could happen to me,” said Hart. “I’m really excited. It seems unbelievable. It’s like surreal.”

Hart was chosen to receive this life changing gift after applying to MWSF’s Homes4WoundedHeroes program. The application has a rigorous vetting process to ensure that the veteran chosen to receive a home is the best recipient to participate in the program. MWSF works with the veteran to ensure that the gift of a mortgage-free home assists them in their successful transition out of the military and into their new civilian life.

“Having the honor of supporting Aaron, a combat-wounded veteran, to help make his dream of home ownership come true, is the best part of my job,” said Sandy Ignaszewski, director of Mentorship and Transitioning, Military Warriors Support Foundation. “When we award a home, we just don’t give them a home and walk away, we provide them the support and guidance that they need to become a valued member of their community.”

Since 2010, Military Warriors Support Foundation has awarded over 900 mortgage-free homes in all 50 states through their Homes4WoundedHeroes and Homes4GoldStars program.

Every home recipient is provided with a family and financial mentor starting 3 years from the day they are awarded.

The mentor works together with the family to develop a plan for their success, communicate monthly, review budgets, credit reports and savings goals.

“Homeownership is a goal for many Americans, and Wells Fargo wants to help as many families as we can achieve it,” said Angela Kruse, vice president, Senior Social Impact and Sustainability Specialist at Wells Fargo. “We are proud to join with Military Warriors Support Foundation to help make the dream of homeownership become a reality for Aaron and hundreds of other veterans across the county.”

Former U.S. Army Spec. Aaron Hart was born and raised in Livermore, California. He joined the U.S. Army in 2009 following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S.

During his deployment to Afghanistan in 2011 he was wounded in action while supporting combat operations and received the Purple Heart for his injuries he sustained.

In 2012, after three years of service, former U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Hart was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army.

Hart received several awards including Combat Action Badge, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Two Campaign Stars, and others.

He is looking forward to making South Point his new home.