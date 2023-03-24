Barbara Price Published 3:39 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Barbara Price

Barbara Jean Price, 75, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, March 17, 2023.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Huntington, West Virginia, with Reverend Dr. James H. Redd Jr. officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.