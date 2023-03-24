Broadway Nights concert series coming to Ashland this summer Published 12:00 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Will be held on fourth Fridays

ASHLAND, Ky. — Visit AKY is proud to announce “Broadway Nights,” a free summer concert series featuring an incredible lineup of artists, food trucks and fun

The series will take place on the fourth Friday of every month, May through August with a final show in October.

The series will kick off with Scott T. Smith and Jim Polak on May 26, Robot Charlie on June 23, Of the Dell on July 28, Laid Back Country Picker on Aug. 25 and Charlie Brown Superstar on Oct. 27.

Each performance will take place at Broadway Square in downtown Ashland, Kentucky, an outdoor venue that provides the perfect backdrop for an evening of live music.

In addition to live music, local food trucks will be on hand at each event offering a wide range of eats to satisfy every appetite.

“We’ re thrilled to be hosting ‘Broadway Nights’ this summer,” said Brandy Clark, executive director of Visit AKY. “Our goal is to provide a fun and memorable experience for everyone who attends and we believe this incredible lineup of talent, combined with great food, drinks, and the fun atmosphere of being downtown will do just that!”

For information on Broadway Nights and other upcoming events, check out www.visitaky.com/calendar.