Donnie Murphy, 68, of Proctorville, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Murphy.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating.

Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.