Donnie Murphy

Published 3:00 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

By Obituaries

Donnie Murphy

Donnie Murphy, 68, of Proctorville, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Murphy.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating.

Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Barbara Price

Diana Vallance

Sara Carman

Carl Spriggs

Print Article

  • Polls

    With warmer weather, crews will begin repairing potholes and winter damage to roads. How do you rate streets in your area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections