Lovely leads area boys All-Ohio team; Pointers’ Wise D3 Coach of the Year

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Having a very rewarding season brought a very awarding post-season to the South Point Pointers.

Travis Wise was the man guiding the team and for his efforts was voted the Division 3 Coach of the Year by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association.

In his ninth season as the Pointers’ head coach, Wise guided the team to an 18-4 regular season record and 22-5 overall, their first Ohio Valley Conference championship since 2008 and only the second district title and regional appearance in school history.

The only other South Point team to reach the regional tournament came in 1990.

The key figure in South Point’s success was 6-foot-3 junior Caleb Lovely who was an All-Ohio first team selection as he averaged 22.4 points a game and eclipsed 1,000 career points. He also had 5.3 rebounds a game, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals while shooting 55 percent from the floor, 77 percent from the foul line and 35 percent from 3-point range.

Lovely was not only a first team Southeast All-District selection but was voted Co-Player of the Year along with Myles Montgomery of Minford.

The Pointers’ 6-foot senior point guard Jordan Ermalovich was Honorable Mention as he averaged 8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 5.3 steals a game. He was named second team all-district.

In Division 2, the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ sophomore duo of 6-2 Braden Schreck and 5-10 Shaun Terry were both named to the All-Ohio team.

Schreck — who was Honorable Mention last season in Division 3 — was Special Mention as he led Ironton in scoring for the second straight season as he averaged 17.8 points a game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 56 percent from the field.

Schreck was a first team all-district selection.

Terry burst onto the scene this season as a first-year starter and averaged 15.9 points a game and was named All-Ohio Honorable Mention.

Terry had 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 46 percent from the field, 71 percent from the foul line and 42.7 percent from 3-point range.

Terry was voted to the all-district second team.

Also in Division 3, Fairland Dragons 6-4 senior J.D. Thacker was selected Honorable Mention as he averaged 10.6 points a game, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a steal.

Thacker was a second team all-district selection.

Chesapeake Panthers’ 5-4 junior guard Dannie Maynard was Honorable Mention as he averaged 16.9 points a game. He also had 3.3 rebounds a contest, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. He shot 47 percent from the field, 66 percent from the foul line and 33 percent from the 3-point arc.

Maynard was second team all-district.

Coal Grove Hornets 6-1 sophomore guard Owen Johnson was named Honorable Mention after earning second team all-district honors.

Johnson averaged 18.5 points a game to lead the Hornets in scoring for the second straight season.

Rock Hill Redmen 5-9 junior guard Blake Porter was All-Ohio Honorable Mention as he averaged 16 points a game, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

Porter was a second team all-district selection.

In boys’ Division 4, St. Joseph Flyers 5-10 senior Erikai Jackson was named All-Ohio Honorable Mention as he averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

Jackson was second team all-district.

Symmes Valley Vikings’ 6-1 sophomore point guard Ethan Smith was named All-Ohio Honorable Mention as he led the team with a 15 points per game scoring average. He also had 7 Reb ones and 7.5 steals a game.

Smith was second team all-district.

Green Bobcats’ 6-4 senior center Levi Sampson was named to the All-Ohio first team after earning first team all-district and Player of the Year honors.

Sampson helped lead Green to the SOC title and a berth in the regional tournament. He averaged 22.4 points, 11.5 rebounds along with 1.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

The Bobcats’ 5-10 junior grad Abe McBee was named Honorable Mention as he averaged 12.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

McBee was second team all-district.