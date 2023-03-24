Rock Hill’s Matthews takes her battle to Georgetown Published 12:40 am Friday, March 24, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — When Hazley Matthews is on the basketball court, she’s battling and fighting for everything she can get.

Email newsletter signup

It’s not much different with her when she’s off the court.

The Rock Hill Redwomen senior two-time All-Ohio guard was recruited by numerous colleges but she settled on the Georgetown College Tigers because of the program, the competition, the coach and, more importantly, the curriculum.

Matthews plans to major in Biomedical Science and also enroll in the ROTC program.

“I want to join the military after college. I want to serve,” said Matthews who talked to a recruiter about being a medic.

“I want to be a combat medic. I want to be in the infantry. I have to be in the battle. I always have been and I always have to be.”

Matthews was not only a great competitor in basketball but for the girls’ soccer team and as the placekicker this past season for the football team. Matthews only season as the kicker saw her convert 28 of 31 conversion attempts.

Matthews said she took the same approach to kicking as she does to shooting. However, she did admit the was more pressure as the kicker in part to being a female.

“It’s all about staying calm. I feel like playing sports really helps with that because I’m always under a lot of pressure. I always feel the pressure but I feel I work even better with pressure because it pushes me,” said Matthews.

“It was an amazing experience. I got a lot more confidence with it. When I first came in the boys we’re like, ‘Oh, she’s a girl.’ It took a lot of confidence for me to even show my face at practice. To go out there in front of all those people and if you mess up it’s because she’s a girl. It’s a lot of pressure, but it boosted my confidence because I got the respect from the boys.”

One other school did grab her attention and it was Ursuline College in Pepper Pike located near Cleveland.

“I went to visit Ursuline, but when I went to Georgetown they welcomed me with open arms. It felt like a family. I’ve had schools still contact me but I’m set on Georgetown. I’ve heard so many good things about the coach. We talk all the time,” said Matthews.

The 5-foot-8 Matthews average 17.6 points a game and made 32 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Although she has been a shooting guard, Matthews can play point guard if needed.

“We really haven’t gone over (where she’ll play) a lot,” Matthews said of Tigers’ coach Jeff Nickel who was the head coach at Shawnee State before accepting the Georgetown job two years ago.

“Right now, he wants me to work my butt off. He wants to see that I want to be there. He told me I could get playing time. I just have to work hard. He said it’s going to be hard as a freshman and he’s going to push me,” said Matthews.

“Obviously, I want to start. I want to work hard and earn my spot. But I want to win a national championship. That’s the main goal. It’s little steps to get there, but I want to win that national championship.”

Matthews recalled her first sports experience was soccer at the age of 3 but then she came across basketball and her life was never the same.

“It’s always been basketball. At first it was soccer because that’s what I was put into first (as an organized team sport). That was my main sport. But one day I picked up a basketball and I was like this is it. This is what I want to do,” said Matthews.

Rock Hill head coach Eric Bailey lauded praise on Matthews who helped the team to a 17-7 record and the program’s first district appearance since 1997. She earned a full scholarship which is something Bailey said hasn’t happened to a Rock Hill girl in a long time.

“One thing you can’t deny is she’s a super athlete. She loves the game of basketball and always has since she was little. I’ve coached her in basketball since she’s been little. She’s always wowed the crowd with her athletic ability. I don’t think she’s reached her potential,” said Bailey.

“Georgetown is a great place for her. They have great athletes around her. Jeff will do a wonderful job coaching her. She’s going to grow from the experience. She’s going to be a phenomenal college basketball player. It’s nice to send Rock Hill players off on full scholarships.”

PEDRO — When Hazley Matthews is on the basketball court, she’s battling and fighting for everything she can get.

It’s not much different with her when she’s off the court.

The Rock Hill Redwomen senior two-time All-Ohio guard was recruited by numerous colleges but she settled on the Georgetown College Tigers because of the program, the competition, the coach and, more importantly, the curriculum.

Matthews plans to major in Biomedical Science and also enroll in the ROTC program.

“I want to join the military after college. I want to serve,” said Matthews who talked to a recruiter about being a medic.

“I want to be a combat medic. I want to be in the infantry. I have to be in the battle. I always have been and I always have to be.”

Matthews was not only a great competitor in basketball but for the girls’ soccer team and as the placekicker this past season for the football team. Matthews only season as the kicker saw her convert 28 of 31 conversion attempts.

Matthews said she took the same approach to kicking as she does to shooting. However, she did admit the was more pressure as the kicker in part to being a female.

“It’s all about staying calm. I feel like playing sports really helps with that because I’m always under a lot of pressure. I always feel the pressure but I feel I work even better with pressure because it pushes me,” said Matthews.

“It was an amazing experience. I got a lot more confidence with it. When I first came in the boys we’re like, ‘Oh, she’s a girl.’ It took a lot of confidence for me to even show my face at practice. To go out there in front of all those people and if you mess up it’s because she’s a girl. It’s a lot of pressure, but it boosted my confidence because I got the respect from the boys.”

One other school did grab her attention and it was Ursuline College in Pepper Pike located near Cleveland.

“I went to visit Ursuline, but when I went to Georgetown they welcomed me with open arms. It felt like a family. I’ve had schools still contact me but I’m set on Georgetown. I’ve heard so many good things about the coach. We talk all the time,” said Matthews.

The 5-foot-8 Matthews average 17.6 points a game and made 32 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Although she has been a shooting guard, Matthews can play point guard if needed.

“We really haven’t gone over (where she’ll play) a lot,” Matthews said of Tigers’ coach Jeff Nickel who was the head coach at Shawnee State before accepting the Georgetown job two years ago.

“Right now, he wants me to work my butt off. He wants to see that I want to be there. He told me I could get playing time. I just have to work hard. He said it’s going to be hard as a freshman and he’s going to push me,” said Matthews.

“Obviously, I want to start. I want to work hard and earn my spot. But I want to win a national championship. That’s the main goal. It’s little steps to get there, but I want to win that national championship.”

Matthews recalled her first sports experience was soccer at the age of 3 but then she came across basketball and her life was never the same.

“It’s always been basketball. At first it was soccer because that’s what I was put into first (as an organized team sport). That was my main sport. But one day I picked up a basketball and I was like this is it. This is what I want to do,” said Matthews.

Rock Hill head coach Eric Bailey lauded praise on Matthews who helped the team to a 17-7 record and the program’s first district appearance since 1997. She earned a full scholarship which is something Bailey said hasn’t happened to a Rock Hill girl in a long time.

“One thing you can’t deny is she’s a super athlete. She loves the game of basketball and always has since she was little. I’ve coached her in basketball since she’s been little. She’s always wowed the crowd with her athletic ability. I don’t think she’s reached her potential,” said Bailey.

“Georgetown is a great place for her. They have great athletes around her. Jeff will do a wonderful job coaching her. She’s going to grow from the experience. She’s going to be a phenomenal college basketball player. It’s nice to send Rock Hill players off on full scholarships.”

Matthews was thankful to have Bailey as her coach.

“He coached me hard and he told me it was going to be hard in practice when I get to Georgetown. He helped prepare me,” said Matthews.