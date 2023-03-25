Dawson-Bryant wins county Quiz Bowl competition Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

Tournament was Tuesday at OU’s Proctorville Center

ROME TOWNSHIP — Tuesday was the culmination of a great year for the Quiz Bowl team at Dawson-Bryant High School.

Not only did they tie as regular season champions for the county, but they emerged as the winner in the Ironmaster tournament at Ohio University’s Proctorville Center.

Email newsletter signup

The team went undefeated in the double elimination event, eventually facing off with Fairland and winning 56-38.

In the final match, the players answered questions about subjects including Pi, ancient Egypt, Renaissance art and pop culture.

Karen Whitley, coach for Dawson-Bryant’s team, said she was impressed with how the team performed at the event.

“They played the best today that I’ve seen all year,” she said. “They were on their toes and but they kept calm.”

Dawson-Bryant’s team was comprised of Rylan Smith, Addisyn Wood, Caleb Simmons, Cole Taylor, Greydin Nelson, Ashton Smith, Blake Landers, Madison Jenkins, Lori Belle Boyd, Jonas Otta, Braden Malone and Lily Kisor.

Whitley said they tied in the regular season with Chesapeake, with both amassing an 8-1 record and her team led with 451 points.

Second place Fairland defeated Ironton to take part in the final match.

Their team was comprised of Walker Parnell, Dylan Baumguard, Annika Elam, Andrew Rorabaugh, Iman Kanooz, Kansas Brooks, Kay Bell and Tori Thompson.

“I think we played a good match,” Parnell said. “We could have done better in a couple areas, but we played well.”

Gretta Taylor, student services coordinator for the Lawrence County ESC, who hosted the match, said this year’s event marked an expansion, with Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School and Sugar Creek Christian Academy taking part for the first time.