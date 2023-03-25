EDITORIAL: The best and the brightest

Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

By Editorial Board

On Tuesday, Dawson-Bryant High School’s Quiz Bowl team emerged victorious in the county tournament at OU’s Proctorville Center.

The tournament, which featured teams from public and private schools across the county, was the final county-wide event hosted by the Lawrence County Educational Services Center for this year, following the county’s science fair and spelling bee and a middle school Quiz Bowl competition.

Not only are the wins a nice line for a student’s future college application, but these events, which include students from fifth grade and up, motivate to pursue academic fields in depth beyond the classroom environment.

The county’s parents should be thankful to the ESC’s student services coordinator, Gretta Taylor, for all the work she does in organizing all of these activities, which serve to showcase the abilities and promise of the next generation of leaders in Lawrence County.

