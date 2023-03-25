Friday Reds’ Boxscore
Published 2:13 pm Saturday, March 25, 2023
|Cincinnati
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Nwman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|J.Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Steer 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|E.Rvera 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barrero cf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Lngoria 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Siani cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|W.Bnson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Lewis dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Csali dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Vllojin dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Tawa lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|H.Ramos lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Carroll lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|L.Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hager 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rynolds 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|N.Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cllahan 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|P.Evans 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vsler 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McCrthy rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Higgins c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Thmas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|28
|3
|8
|4
|Cincinnati
|100
|130
|110
|–
|7
|Arizona
|000
|004
|000
|–
|4
DP–Cincinnati 2, Arizona 0. LOB–Cincinnati 8, Arizona 5. 2B–Newman (3), Barrero (4), Longoria (2), Walker (2). HR–Steer (2), Barrero (1), Ramos (2). SB–Barrero (2), Reynolds (1), Carroll 2 (6), McCarthy (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Greene
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Gibaut
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strickland
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cruz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|Gallen
|5
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Mantiply
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Vargas
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Castro
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires–Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Jacob Metz; .
Email newsletter signup
A–10155