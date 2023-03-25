Friday Reds’ Boxscore

Published 2:13 pm Saturday, March 25, 2023

By The Associated Press

Cincinnati Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Nwman 3b 5 1 2 0 J.Rojas 2b 3 0 1 0
S.Steer 3b 4 2 1 1 E.Rvera 1b 1 0 0 0
Barrero cf 4 2 3 4 Lngoria 3b 2 0 1 0
M.Siani cf 1 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 1 1 0 0
W.Bnson rf 4 0 0 0 K.Lewis dh 2 0 1 0
C.Csali dh 3 0 1 0 C.Wlker 1b 2 0 1 1
Vllojin dh 1 0 0 0 Ti.Tawa lf 1 1 0 0
H.Ramos lf 4 1 2 2 Carroll lf 3 1 2 1
L.Maile c 4 0 0 0 J.Hager 2b 1 0 0 0
Rynolds 2b 3 0 1 0 N.Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0
Cllahan 2b 1 0 1 0 P.Evans 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Vsler 1b 3 1 1 0 McCrthy rf 3 0 1 2
Higgins c 2 0 0 0
A.Thmas cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 37 7 12 7 Totals 28 3 8 4

Cincinnati 100 130 110 7
Arizona 000 004 000 4

DP–Cincinnati 2, Arizona 0. LOB–Cincinnati 8, Arizona 5. 2B–Newman (3), Barrero (4), Longoria (2), Walker (2). HR–Steer (2), Barrero (1), Ramos (2). SB–Barrero (2), Reynolds (1), Carroll 2 (6), McCarthy (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Greene 4 3 0 0 2 2
Gibaut 1 1 0 0 1 1
Strickland 1 4 4 4 1 1
Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cruz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Arizona
Gallen 5 2-3 7 5 5 1 3
Mantiply 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2
Vargas 1 2 1 1 1 2
Castro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires–Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Jacob Metz; .

Email newsletter signup

A–10155

More z RSS Twitter

Texas downs Xavier to reach Elite 8

Creighton ends Princeton’s March Madness run

Final No. 1 seed falls as Houston gets blown out by Miami

SDSU shocks No. 1 seed Alabama

Print Article

  • Polls

    With warmer weather, crews will begin repairing potholes and winter damage to roads. How do you rate streets in your area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections