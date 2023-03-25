Memoralizing the pets we’ve lost Published 5:10 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

Because we don’t have a full-time vet at the Animal ER, I am working shifts there. I am good at emergency medicine and the staff is good now, but there are a lot of euthanasias and deaths.

As pet owners, we love our furry companions deeply and treat them like family. They bring us endless joy, unconditional love, and companionship. However, just like humans, pets eventually pass away, leaving behind a void that can be difficult to fill. Coping with the loss of a beloved pet can be an emotional and challenging experience.

As a veterinarian, I have seen firsthand how pet owners grieve and how challenging it can be to cope with the loss of a furry family member.

Losing a pet can be a devastating experience, and the grief that follows can be overwhelming. Our pets are members of our families, and their loss can leave a void in our lives that is hard to fill. As pet parents, we know that the bond we share with our furry friends is special, and their memory will live forever in our hearts.

To help pet owners cope with pet loss, I am proud to announce the launch of our new pet memorial page. This page is a dedicated space where pet owners can share stories, pictures, and memories of their beloved pets.

It’s a place where pet owners can come together and find support, comfort, and healing in their grief. We invite you to share your stories, photos, and memories of your furry friends, and to celebrate their lives with us.

The idea for the memorial page came from my personal experience with pet loss. As a veterinarian, I have had to help many pet owners say goodbye to their furry companions. I have seen the pain and heartbreak that pet owners go through when they lose a pet. I know firsthand how challenging it can be to cope with the loss of a furry family member, and that’s why I wanted to create a space where pet owners can find solace in each other’s stories and memories.

As a veterinarian, I know firsthand the pain that comes with losing a pet. I have seen the tears and the heartache that pet parents experience when they say goodbye to their furry friends. That’s why I headed up and donated most of the money for the Millennial Memorial Meadow daffodils in Central Park, which was a memorial to my pet Chip that was poisoned. I wanted to honor his memory.

The decision to euthanize is often a difficult and emotional one, as it involves balancing the desire to end the suffering of the individual with the ethical and moral concerns surrounding intentionally ending a life. Family members and medical professionals must consider factors such as the quality of life, the prognosis, and the potential benefits and risks of continuing medical treatment. Ultimately, the decision to euthanize is a deeply personal one that requires careful consideration and consultation with medical professionals, loved ones, and other relevant parties.

I believe that pets do better in the back with team members that totally believe that it is best rather than in the room with owners that second guess the euthanasia decision. While the decision to euthanize a pet is never easy, it is sometimes the most compassionate choice we can make for our pets. It’s important for pet owners to have a supportive and compassionate team that can guide them through the decision-making process and help them cope with the loss of their furry family member.

Pet grief is a real and valid emotion, and it is important to acknowledge and express our feelings of sadness, loss and emptiness.

Our new memorial page is a safe and supportive space where pet parents can come together and share their grief with others who understand. It is also a place to find comfort and solace, knowing that we are not alone in our grief.

Our new memorial page is a tribute to the pets we have loved and lost.

It is a place where we can come together to celebrate the joy they brought into our lives, and to honor their memory. We invite you to join us in this tribute and to share your stories, photos, and memories of your beloved pets. Together, we can create a community of support.

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566.