Cebert Javins Jr. Published 12:22 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

Cebert Roff Javins Jr., 78, of Proctorville, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar, West Virginia.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.