Fighting Tigers, Lions tied due to darkness Published 10:35 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

“Game Called.

Email newsletter signup

Upon the field of life

the darkness gathers far and wide,

the dream is done, the score is spun

that stands forever in the guide.

Nor victory, nor yet defeat

is chalked against the players name.”

This part of a poem by the legendary sports writer Grantland Rice was written in 1910 but could have easily have put the ink to the paper on Tuesday as the Ironton Fighting Tigers and Boyd County Lions played to a 2-2 tie when their game was called in the bottom of the sixth inning due to darkness.

The game was scoreless until the third when Ironton pushed across a run.

The deadlock proved to be a pitcher’s duel as Ironton’s Jon Wylie went 6 innings allowing 2 earned runs, 4 hits with 8 strikeouts and only one walk.

Boyd County pitchers Caden Butler and Grant Slater combined to allow 2 earned runs, just one hit,

With one out, Connor Kleinman walked and Chaydan Kerns doubled for Ironton’s lone hit of the game.

Wylie walked with 2 outs and Trevor Kleinman was hit by a pitch to score Connor Kleinman.

The Fighting Tigers made it 2-0 with a run in the fifth.

Connor Kleinman was hit by a pitch, Ian Ginger drew a one-out walk and Wylie was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Trevor Kleinman drew a 5-pitch walk to force home his brother Connor with the run.

Boyd County (7-0-1) got its 2 runs in the sixth inning.

With one out, Martin walked and scored on a double by Brogan Jones. A passed ball sent Jones to third and he scored on a hit by Gerahart.

Ironton will host Wheelersburg on Thursday.

Boyd County 000 002 = 2 4 0

Ironton 001 01x = 2 1 1

Cayden Butler, Grant Slater (5) and Townes Young. Jon Wylie and Cole Freeman. BC-Butler (IP-4.0, H-1, R-1, ER-1, K-4, BB-2, HBP-1). Slater (IP-1.0, H-0, R-1, ER-1, K-3, BB-2, HBP-2). Irn-Jon Wylie (IP-6.0, H-4, R-2, ER-2, K-8, BB-1, WP-1). Hitting-BC: J.K. McKnight 1-3, Brogan Jones 1-3 2B RBI, Gunnar Gerahart 1-3 RBI, Brayden Coleman 1-2; Ironton: Chaydan Kerns 1-2 2B.