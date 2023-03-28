Hornets, Turner notch first wins Published 9:19 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — It was a time for firsts.

Coal Grove’s first game of the season saw freshman Caden Turner make his first pitching appearance and get his first win as the Hornets beat the St. Joseph Flyers 8-4 on Tuesday.

“It was special to each a freshman toe the slab and in a tough spot and pump the ball across the plate like he did. It was a gutsy performance,” said Hornets’ coach Blair Demetroules.

Landon Davis started and went 4.2 innings giving up 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned with 6 strikeouts and 3 walks. Turner came on and fanned 3, gave up 2 hits and did not walk a batter.

“Overall, it was a solid performance. We battled adversity and overcame it,” said Demetroules. “I’m proud of the effort these boys put out there tonight.”

Flyers coach Greg Bryant could only lament his team leaving 8 runners on base while the Hornets stranded just 2.

“We had opportunities the first several innings and couldn’t take advantage of them. I think we left a small village on base,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant.

“They did a better job taking advantage of their baserunners and their pitchers did a pretty good job.”

The Flyers got a run in the top of the second when Hunter Staton walked, moved up on a passed ball and scored on a hit by Kai Coleman.

Coal Grove came back to take the lead with 3 runs in the bottom of the inning.

A.J. Daniels walked, Turner singled and Derrick Bloomfield had an RBI single. Bloomfield and Turner then pulled off a double steal for a run and Bloomfield scored on a passed ball.

The fifth inning was another scoring frame as the Flyers got 3 runs and the Hornets 5.

Drew Brown got a one-out double, Mark Hodges singled and Jake Stephens grounded out as a run scored. Hodges went to second on defensive indifference and Brady “Quinn” Medinger got an RBI single.

Medinger stole second and scored on a hit by Wesley Neal.

Brady Lewis walked to lead off the bottom of the inning for the Hornets, Landon Riley singled, and Davis and Owen Johnson both walked to force in a run.

Braden Hankins hit into a fielder’s choice and 2 runs scored as the Flyers were guilty of an error on the play.

Daniels then singled and Turner was safe on an error as a run scored. Bloomfield singled to drive in the final run.

Bloomfield was 2-3 with 2 RBI to pace the Hornets.

Brown was 2-4 with a double and Hodges 2-3 to lead the Flyers (1-1).

St.Joseph 010 030 0 = 4 8 3

Coal Grove 030 050 x = 8 6 2

Brady Medinger, Evan Balestra (4), Wesley Neal (5), Carson Lyons (6) and Jake Stephens. Landon Davis, Caden Turner (5) and Derrick Bloomfield. W–Turner (IP-2.1, H-2, R-0, K-3, BB-0). Davis (IP-4.2, H-6, R-4, ER-3, K-6, BB-3, HBP-1). L-Balestra (IP-1.0, H-1, R-4, ER-4, K-0, BB-3, WP-1). Medinger (IP-3.0, H-2, R-3, ER-2, K-3, BB-1). Neal (IP-1.0, H-2, R-1, ER-0). Lyons (IP-1.0, H-1, R-0). Hitting-StJ: Kai Coleman 1-4 RBI, Evan Balestra 1-4, Drew Brown 2-4 2B, Mark Hodges 2-3, Jake Stephens RBI, Brady “Quinn” Medinger 1-3 RBI; Wesley Neal 1-3. CG: Landon Davis 1-3, Owen Johnson RBI, Braden Hankins 2-RBI, A.J. Daniels 1-2, Caden Turner 1-3 RBI, Derrick Bloomfield 2-3 2-RBI, Landon Riley 1-3.