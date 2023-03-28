MU School of Pharmacy recognizes students Published 12:00 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University School of Pharmacy recognized first through third year students at an awards and pinning ceremony Thursday in the Don Morris room of the Memorial Student Center. Additionally, six students joined Rho Chi, a national pharmacy academic honor society, during a subsequent induction ceremony.

“It is a pleasure to recognize the accomplishments of our dedicated students at this annual spring event,” said Terri Moran, M.S., assistant dean of student affairs at the School of Pharmacy.

Sixty-three members of the class of 2024 were presented with pins, which symbolize the end of the didactic portion of the curriculum and serves as a symbol of accomplishment as students embark on their Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experiences.

Email newsletter signup

The following awards were presented to Lawrence County residents:

• Second-year student voted awards:

Professionalism: Ryan Wooten, Proctorville.

• Department of Pharmacy Practice, Administration and Research faculty voted Student of the Year awards and Department of Pharmaceutical Science voted Student of the Year awards:

Second-year student: Holly Ramey, South Point.

During a separate Rho Chi Society induction ceremony on March 23, Ramey was one of six students who represent the top 20 percent of the Class of 202 that received their pins and certificates signifying their induction to the national pharmacy academic honor society.