Bazel to perform at art museum Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Huntington native’s album recorded at Abbey Road Studios

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Concert pianist Ed Bazel will return to his hometown to perform a concert at the Huntington Museum of Art at 2 p.m. on May 6.

This free concert will take place in HMA’s Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium.

Email newsletter signup

Bazel’s instrumental compositions are described as “romantic, melodic, thoughtful and sometimes haunting.”

The performance will feature tracks from his latest album “The London Sessions: Reflections from Studio 2,” which was recorded in June 2022 at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

During the concert, Bazel will share stories of his musical journey that took him from Huntington to Los Angeles, Nashville and London, where he achieved a lifelong goal.

For this special homecoming concert, Bazel will be accompanied by West Virginia native and violinist Laura Epling, cellist Maggie Chafee and a guest appearance by flutist Karri Sarka Fischer, of Huntington.

Huntington Museum of Art is fully accessible and is located at 2033 McCoy Rd., Huntington, West Virginia.

For more information, go to https://www.hmoa.org/visit/events/.