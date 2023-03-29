Carpenter honored by OSBA Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Longtime ESC board member earns Service Award

A longtime member of the Lawrence County Educational Services Center board has been honored for his dedication to the county’s schools.

Phil Carpenter, who has been on the board since 1985, was presented with the Service Award from the Ohio School Boards Association on March 14. He was one of 52 members around the state to receive the honor.

“I just want to make sure all the kids in the county get the best education,” Carpenter said, when asked what motivates him. “I just like people and we have a heck of a staff and superintendent.”

Carpenter said he wanted to thank his fellow ESC board members, Jeff Floyd, Jeremy Clay, Chris Collier and Carla Salyers.

“We have the best board we’ve had in years,” he said.

With nine and a half terms under his belt, Carpenter has repeatedly been entrusted with the position by the county’s voters.

“I appreciate the support of everyone and that they have had confidence in me,” he said.

With his wife, Janette, Carpenter has two daughters, Amy, who teaches in Chesapeake schools, and Deana, who works as a dental hygienist.

He is retired from 45 years of work in the chemical industry and now works at Phillips Funeral home. He attends Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, where he is an active member.

At just two years shy of four decades in office, Carpenter’s time in the position predates the ESC and he began when it was still the Lawrence County School Board.

He has served as the president of the ESC’s board, as well as president of the board at Collins Career Technical Center.

ESC superintendent Jeff Saunders spoke of his service.

“Phil is a person who has been very dedicated to the students and staff in Lawrence County for many years,” he said. “It’s rare that someone puts in that many years in and gives their time. He has high integrity and high morals and is greatly appreciated.”