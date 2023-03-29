FOCUS: Art For All Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Ironton-based nonprofit Third and Center hosted Art for All, an inclusive event designed for students in the county with developmental disabilities.

On March 23, students spent the day creating a new mural on the Ironton floodwall, which contained a code that could be scanned to a link on DD services in the county.

The event was done with assistance from Chelsea Potter, of Bluegrass Mama Creation, in Russell Kentucky.

In addition, there were several other art activities at the event.

(Submitted photos)