‘Grease’ is the word (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Shows set for Thursday through Saturday at IHS

Rehearsals began in January and, after two months of preparing, Ironton High School’s theater department is ready to perform their musical production of “Grease,” starting tomorrow.

Helmed by Auretta Hensley and Kaitlin Fowler, the production features more than 30 students in the cast., including Olivia Roush, who plays a teen angel, and Trinity Holt, who has an ensemble role.

“It’s been going really well,” Roush said during last week’s rehearsal. “I’m excited to see where this goes.”

Holt said it is her first time in such a production, though she has been a singer in a choir before.

“We’ve had our ups and down,” she said of the preparation. “But it’s going well.”

The two said shows will take place Thursday through Saturday in the school’s auditorium, with general tickets going on sale in the cafeteria at 6 p.m. and show beginning at 7 p.m.

It will run for roughly two hours and tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for students, they said.