Painting company to talk to Chesapeake Council about bridge project Published 5:05 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

CHESAPEAKE — A company that is to paint the bridge connecting Chesapeake and Huntington, West Virginia, will speak to the Chesapeake Village Council at their next meeting.

The Robert C. Byrd Bridge was supposed to be closed starting on March 27, but March 23, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced KMX Painting Inc. has postponed the closure as they work out final details concerning timing and detours. The original plan was to have the bridge closed until November.

A KMX Painting Inc. representative will be at the village council meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

The 720-foot bridge, also known as the Sixth Street Bridge, was built in 1994.

KMX was awarded a contract for nearly $10.3 million in December 2022 to completely clean and repaint the bridge approaches, main spans, and support piers.

“The Robert C. Byrd Bridge is one of our major highway structures that spans the Ohio River and provides an important local link to the City of Huntington as well as a regional connection between the states of Ohio and West Virginia,” said West Virginia Division of Highways District 2 engineer Rob Pennington, P.E. “Completely closing the bridge during the project will allow the project to be completed quicker, more efficiently and more safely for the traveling public.”

Once the bridge is closed, motorists wishing to cross the Ohio River between Huntington and Ohio may utilize the West Huntington Bridge at 17th Street West, about two miles west of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge or the East Huntington Bridge at 31st Street.

Detour routes will be prominently marked.