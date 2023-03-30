Bloomfield shines in pitching debut as Hornets win, 7-2 Published 11:53 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Derrick Bloomfield may consider a job in the jewelry business.

Email newsletter signup

Bloomfield had a glittering performance in his high school pitching debut as the Coal Grove Hornets beat the Green Bobcats 7-2 on Thursday.

“Derrick had total command of his pitches and threw a gem. It was fun to watch him deal,” said Hornets coach Blair Demetroules.

“Overall, I was super pleased with the team effort. Green made it a nail biter late and we answered with some timely hits and good base running.”

Bloomfield went the distance and allowed only 4 hits, struck out 11, walked just one and neither run was earned.

The Hornets (2-0) went up 2-0 in the first.

Landon Davis singled and moved up on an error and scored on a hit by Braden Hankins. A.J. Daniels doubled and Caden Turner’s ground out scored Hankins.

The lead went to 3-0 in the second when Devin Bloomfield singled, Wes Runyon hit into a force play and then moved up on ground outs and scored on a hit by Owen Johnson.

Green cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth.

With one out, Jon Knapp singled and went to third on a hit by Braxton Conschafsky with Conschafsky going to second on the throw to third. Nathaniel Brannigan reached on an error as both runners scored.

But Coal Grove answered with 3 runs in the sixth.

A.J. Daniels singled and Turner and Derrick Bloomfield had RBI doubles. Bloomfield moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly by Devin Bloomfield.

Coal Grove’s final run scored in the seventh when Davis singled, stole second, took third on a ground out and then Hankins walked and Davis scored on a double steal.

“It was a fun game that featured some good defense. Green’s second baseman made a tremendous play on a hard hit line drive. An absolute gem,” said Demetroules.

Davis was 2-3, Daniels 2-3 with a double and Turner 1-3 with a double and 2 RBI.

Coal Grove 210 003 1 = 7 10 2

Green 000 020 0 = 2 4 1

Derrick Bloomfield and Devin Bloomfield. Ace Thompson, Brennan Renison (7) and Quincy Merrill. W-Der. Bloomfield (IP-7.0, H-4, R-2, ER-0, K-11, BB-1. L-Thompson (IP-6-0, H-9, R-6, ER-5, K-3, BB-1, HBP-1). Renison (IP-1.0, H-1, R-1, ER-1, K-0, BB-1). Hitting-CG: Landon Davis 2-3, Owen Johnson 1-4 RBI, Braden Hankins 1-3, A.J. Daniels 2-3 2B, Caden Turner 1-3 2B 2-RBI, Derrick Bloomfield 1-3 2B RBI, Devin Bloomfield 1-2 RBI, Wes Runyon 1-3; Green: Jon Knapp 1-4, Braxton Conschafsky 1-3, Blake Smith 1-3, Landon Kimbler 1-3.

Gamechanger

demetroules5@gmail.com

Springtime22!