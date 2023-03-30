Connie Blackburn Published 10:11 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Connie Blackburn

Connie R. Blackburn, 76, of South Point, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, surrounded by her family at home.

She is survived by her husband, James Blackburn.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Minister Alan Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.