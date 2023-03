Danelle Gilbert Published 10:12 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Christian Danelle Ray Gilbert, 43, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from injuries received in a fall.

Honoring her wishes, there were no services.

Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, assisted the family.

