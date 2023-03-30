Douglas Milem Published 10:10 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Douglas Gibson Milem, 84, of South Point, died Saturday, March 26, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Paul McNurlin officiating.

Visitation is noon–2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.