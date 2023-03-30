Ironton answers the challenge to top Pirates Published 11:55 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Ironton Fighting Tigers seemed to have the answers.

Each time Wheelersburg would score, Ironton would answer as the Fighting Tigers beat the Pirates 7-6 on Thursday.

Ironton (1-0) took a lead only to have the Pirates tie the game. Ironton went back in front and the Pirates tied the scored again.

Finally, the Fighting Tigers went up and the Pirates tried to rally but Ironton held on for the win.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when Ironton crossed the plate 4 times.

Chaydan Kerns had a one-out double, Ian Ginger walked and Cole Freeman had an RBI double. Jon Wylie then spanked a 2-run double and Trevor Kleinman doubled home Wylie.

The Pirates tied the game with 4 runs in the top of the fourth.

Creed Warren walked, went to second on an error and scored when Isaac Bockway hit into a fielder’s choice.

Jake Darling singled, Lane Hutchison walked to lead the bases a Caden Conn hit a sacrifice fly. Kolton Salyers then delivered a 2-run double.

Ironton regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the fourth.

Connor Kleinman led off with a base hit, moved to third on a couple of ground outs, Freeman walked and Wylie had an RBI single.

The Pirates tied the game in the sixth on a singled by Lane Hutchinson and a double by Conn. Salyers walked and Owen Young was safe when his bunt was misplayed for an error to load the bases with no outs.

Kerns — who came on in relief — proceeded to strike out the next 2 batters and then got a popup to shortstop to end the inning.

But Ironton regained the lead once again in the bottom of the inning to lead 7-5.

Ginger got a one-out single and Freeman walked. After a fly out, Trevor Kleinman was safe on an infield error that allowed both runners to score.

The Pirates wouldn’t quit as Bockway and Darling led off the seventh with a singles. Jake Clevenger grounded out as a run scored to make it 7-6.

Conn and Salyers singled to lead the bases.

But Kerns struck out the next batter and then got a comebacker to end the game.

Ironton had 9 hits

Kerns got the win as he gave up 6 hits, 2 earned runs with 3 strikeouts and one walk in 2 innings. Trevor Kleinman went the first 5 innings and gave up 3 hits, 4 earned runs with 5 strikeouts, 3 walks and a hit batsman.

Salyers — the third pitcher the Pirates used — took the loss.

Wheelersburg 000 401 1 = 6 8 2

Ironton 004 102 x = 7 9 3

Jake Darling, Lane Hutchinson (4), Kolton Salyers (6) and Owen Young, Jake Darling (4). Trevor Kleinman, Chaydan Kerns (6) and Cole Freeman. W-Kerns (IP-2.0, H-6, R-2, ER-2, K-3, BB-1). T. Kleinman (IP-5.0, H-3, R-4, ER-4, K-5, BB-3, HBP-1). L-Salyers (IP-1.0, H-1, R-2, ER-0, K-0, BB-1). Darling (IP-3.0, H-5, R-4, ER-4, K-4, BB-2, WP-2). Hutchinson (IP-2.0, H-3, R-1, ER-1, K-2, BB-1, WP-1). Hitting-WHS: Creed Warren 1-3, Isaac Bockway 1-3 RBI, Lane Hutchinson 1-2, Caden Conn 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Kolton Salyers 2-3 2B 2-RBI; Ironton: Ian Ginger 1-3, Cole Freeman 2-2 2-2B RBI, Jon Wylie 2-4 2B 3-RBI, Trevor Kleinman 1-4 2B RBI, Brady Moatz 1-3, Connor Kleinman 1-3, Chaydan Kerns 1-3 2B.