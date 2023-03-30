Lady Hornets’ bats boom as they split opening games Published 1:06 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets came out swinging.

Email newsletter signup

The Lady Hornets racked up 27 hits in 2 games as they split their season opening games at Rock Hill’s Queen of the Hill softball classic.

The Lady Hornets beat the Peebles Lady Indians 9-2 in their first game behind the 4-hit pitching of Abbie Deeds. She struck out 9, walked one and both runs were earned.

Avril Klaiber led the offense as she went 3-3 with an RBI and Kassidy Travis was 2-3. Rylee Black was 1-3 with a triple and 2 RBI, Shay Collins 1-3 and 2 RBI, Jordyn Dale 1-3 and an RBI while Deeds was 1-4 with an RBI.

Coal Grove led 7-0 after the first 2 innings and never looked back as Deeds stymied the Peebles’ bats.

The Lady Hornets lost 15-11 to the Lucasville Valley Lady Indians in their second game despite outhitting their opponent 18-14.

Klaiber led the offensive firepower as she went 3-4 with a double, a home run and 3 RBI. Travis was 2-4 with and RBI, Deeds 3-5 with a double, Black 2-5 with a double and 2 RBI, Ellie Delawder 2-5 with an RBI, Brannah Pauley 1-4 with a double and RBI and Shay Collins and Ciara Lambert each went 1-4.

Emille Johnson was 4-5 with a double, home run and 3 RBI to pace Valley.

Peebles 000 100 1 = 2 4 1

Coal Grove 430 002 x = 9 9 2

Payton Davis and Caydence Carroll. Abbie Deeds and Rylee Black. W-Deeds (IP-7.0, H-4, R-2, ER-2, K-9, BB-1). L-Davis (IP-6.0, H-9, R-9, ER-8, K-8, BB-1, WP-2). Hitting-PHS: Lilly McFarland 1-2 3B, Caydence Carroll 2-3 2-2B, Darby Mills 1-3 RBI; CG: Jordyn Dale 1-3 RBI, Shay Collins 1-3 2-RBI, Abbie Deeds 1-4 RBI, Rylee Black 1-3 3B 2-RBI, Avril Klaiber 3-3 RBI, Kassidy Travis 2-3.

—————

Coal Grove 500 122 1 = 11 18 6

Valley 155 211 x = 15 14 3

Abbie Deeds and Rylee Black. Emille Johnson, Camry Carpenter (7) and R Weeks. W-E Johnson (IP-6.1, H-14, R-6, ER-4, K-16, BB-0). C. Carpenter (IP-0.2, H-4, R-5, ER-5, K-1, BB-1). L-Deeds (IP-6.0, H-14, R-15, ER-8, K-8, BB-5, HBP-2). Hitting-CG: Jordyn Dale 3-5 3-2B RBI, Shay Collins 1-4, Abbie Deeds 3-5 2B, Rylee Black 2-5 2B 2-RBI, Ellie Delawder 2-5 RBI, Brannah Pauley 1-4 2B RBI, Avril Klaiber 3-4 2B HR 3-RBI, Ciara Lambert 1-4, Kassidy Travis 2-4 RBI; LV: Emille Johnson 4-5 2B HR 3-RBI, R Weeks 2-4 2B, B Holbrook 2-3 2B 3-RBI, Addalyn Conaway RBI, Karsyn Davis 1-3 2-RBI, Annika Carpenter 1-2 HR RBI, Camry Carpenter 3-4 2B HR 2-RBI, O. Hilton 1-3 RBI.