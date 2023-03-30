Opening Day Matchup: Reds vs. Pirates
Published 12:28 am Thursday, March 30, 2023
Cincinnati; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -140, Pirates +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the season opener.
Cincinnati had a 62-100 record overall and a 33-48 record in home games last season. The Reds averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .235 and slugging .372.
Pittsburgh had a 62-100 record overall and a 28-53 record in road games last season. The Pirates slugged .364 with a .291 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.
INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Pirates: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Reds 40-Man Roster
|No.
|Player
|B
|T
|Born
|Ht
|Wt
Catchers
|12
|Casali, Curt
|R
|R
|11-09-1988
|6-2
|220
|22
|Maile, Luke
|R
|R
|02-06-1991
|6-3
|225
|37
|Stephenson, Tyler
|R
|R
|08-16-1996
|6-4
|225
Infielders
|2
|Barrero, Jose
|R
|R
|04-05-1998
|6-2
|175
|44
|De La Cruz, Elly
|B
|R
|01-11-2002
|6-2
|150
|6
|India, Jonathan
|R
|R
|12-15-1996
|6-0
|200
|68
|Marte, Noelvi
|R
|R
|10-16-2001
|6-1
|181
|4
|Myers, Wil
|R
|R
|12-10-1990
|6-3
|207
|28
|Newman, Kevin
|R
|R
|08-04-1993
|6-0
|195
|7
|Steer, Spencer
|R
|R
|12-07-1997
|5-11
|185
|19
|Votto, Joey
|L
|R
|09-10-1983
|6-2
|220
Outfielders
|30
|Benson, Will
|L
|L
|06-16-1998
|6-5
|230
|57
|Fairchild, Stuart
|R
|R
|03-17-1996
|6-0
|205
|27
|Fraley, Jake
|L
|L
|05-25-1995
|6-0
|195
|29
|Friedl, TJ
|L
|L
|08-14-1995
|5-10
|180
|15
|Senzel, Nick
|R
|R
|06-29-1995
|6-1
|205
|38
|Siani, Michael
|L
|L
|07-16-1999
|6-1
|180
|16
|Solak, Nick
|R
|R
|01-11-1995
|5-11
|185
Pitchers
|70
|Antone, Tejay
|R
|R
|12-05-1993
|6-4
|230
|51
|Ashcraft, Graham
|L
|R
|02-11-1998
|6-2
|240
|85
|Cessa, Luis
|R
|R
|04-25-1992
|6-0
|208
|63
|Cruz, Fernando
|R
|R
|03-28-1990
|6-2
|205
|43
|Díaz, Alexis
|R
|R
|09-28-1996
|6-2
|224
|49
|Dunn, Justin
|R
|R
|09-22-1995
|6-2
|185
|46
|Farmer, Buck
|L
|R
|02-20-1991
|6-4
|232
|79
|Gibaut, Ian
|R
|R
|11-19-1993
|6-3
|250
|21
|Greene, Hunter
|R
|R
|08-06-1999
|6-5
|230
|53
|y-Gutierrez, Vladimir
|R
|R
|09-18-1995
|6-1
|190
|74
|Karcher, Ricky
|R
|R
|09-18-1997
|6-4
|230
|66
|Kuhnel, Joel
|R
|R
|02-19-1995
|6-4
|280
|65
|Legumina, Casey
|R
|R
|06-19-1997
|6-2
|195
|40
|Lodolo, Nick
|L
|L
|02-05-1998
|6-6
|205
|71
|Overton, Connor
|R
|R
|07-24-1993
|6-0
|190
|72
|Richardson, Lyon
|B
|R
|01-18-2000
|6-2
|175
|52
|Sanmartin, Reiver
|L
|L
|04-15-1996
|6-2
|160
|64
|Santillan, Tony
|R
|R
|04-15-1997
|6-3
|240
|39
|x-Sims, Lucas
|R
|R
|05-10-1994
|6-2
|225
|33
|Sousa, Bennett
|L
|L
|04-06-1995
|6-3
|220
|58
|Stoudt, Levi
|R
|R
|12-04-1997
|6-1
|195
|34
|x-Weaver, Luke
|R
|R
|08-21-1993
|6-2
|183
|55
|Williamson, Brandon
|L
|L
|04-02-1998
|6-6
|210
x-15-day DL
y-60-day D