Opening Day Matchup: Reds vs. Pirates Published 12:28 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Cincinnati; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -140, Pirates +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the season opener.

Cincinnati had a 62-100 record overall and a 33-48 record in home games last season. The Reds averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .235 and slugging .372.

Pittsburgh had a 62-100 record overall and a 28-53 record in road games last season. The Pirates slugged .364 with a .291 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds 40-Man Roster

No. Player B T Born Ht Wt

Catchers

12 Casali, Curt R R 11-09-1988 6-2 220 22 Maile, Luke R R 02-06-1991 6-3 225 37 Stephenson, Tyler R R 08-16-1996 6-4 225

Infielders

2 Barrero, Jose R R 04-05-1998 6-2 175 44 De La Cruz, Elly B R 01-11-2002 6-2 150 6 India, Jonathan R R 12-15-1996 6-0 200 68 Marte, Noelvi R R 10-16-2001 6-1 181 4 Myers, Wil R R 12-10-1990 6-3 207 28 Newman, Kevin R R 08-04-1993 6-0 195 7 Steer, Spencer R R 12-07-1997 5-11 185 19 Votto, Joey L R 09-10-1983 6-2 220

Outfielders

30 Benson, Will L L 06-16-1998 6-5 230 57 Fairchild, Stuart R R 03-17-1996 6-0 205 27 Fraley, Jake L L 05-25-1995 6-0 195 29 Friedl, TJ L L 08-14-1995 5-10 180 15 Senzel, Nick R R 06-29-1995 6-1 205 38 Siani, Michael L L 07-16-1999 6-1 180 16 Solak, Nick R R 01-11-1995 5-11 185

Pitchers

70 Antone, Tejay R R 12-05-1993 6-4 230 51 Ashcraft, Graham L R 02-11-1998 6-2 240 85 Cessa, Luis R R 04-25-1992 6-0 208 63 Cruz, Fernando R R 03-28-1990 6-2 205 43 Díaz, Alexis R R 09-28-1996 6-2 224 49 Dunn, Justin R R 09-22-1995 6-2 185 46 Farmer, Buck L R 02-20-1991 6-4 232 79 Gibaut, Ian R R 11-19-1993 6-3 250 21 Greene, Hunter R R 08-06-1999 6-5 230 53 y-Gutierrez, Vladimir R R 09-18-1995 6-1 190 74 Karcher, Ricky R R 09-18-1997 6-4 230 66 Kuhnel, Joel R R 02-19-1995 6-4 280 65 Legumina, Casey R R 06-19-1997 6-2 195 40 Lodolo, Nick L L 02-05-1998 6-6 205 71 Overton, Connor R R 07-24-1993 6-0 190 72 Richardson, Lyon B R 01-18-2000 6-2 175 52 Sanmartin, Reiver L L 04-15-1996 6-2 160 64 Santillan, Tony R R 04-15-1997 6-3 240 39 x-Sims, Lucas R R 05-10-1994 6-2 225 33 Sousa, Bennett L L 04-06-1995 6-3 220 58 Stoudt, Levi R R 12-04-1997 6-1 195 34 x-Weaver, Luke R R 08-21-1993 6-2 183 55 Williamson, Brandon L L 04-02-1998 6-6 210

x-15-day DL

y-60-day D