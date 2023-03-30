Redwomen top Lady Vikings, 6-4 Published 11:52 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — Maybe the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings should go to Charlie’s Tire Sales in Ironton for a check-up.

Email newsletter signup

The Lady Vikings seemed to be doing well for 3 innings before things turned bad in a 6-4 loss to the Rock Hill Redwomen on Thursday.

Rock Hill trailed 3-0 only to score 5 runs — only 2 were earned — in the fourth inning en route to the win.

“We were playing pretty well and then the wheels just came off,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep. “We’ve got a young bunch and we’re going to get better.”

The Lady Vikings took a 3-0 lead in the third inning.

Brenna Tibbs reached on error, Emma Ridenour singled and Desiree Simpson was safe on an error to score both runners. Jaden McComas followed with an RBI single.

But the Redwomen came right back with 5 runs in the fourth

Josie Kidd singled with two outs, Lewis walked and Shaylin Matney was safe on an error. Savannah Kidd reached on an error for a run.

Long doubled in a pair of runs, Isabelle Melvin reached on an error for a run.

In the sixth, Savannah Kidd singled leading off, Charlie Long was safe on an error and Melvin had an RBI single.

The Lady Vikings got the run back in the bottom of the inning when Jordy Ellison singled, went to second on a passed ball and scored on Jocelyn Carpenter’s double.

Karlee Gillispie went the distance for the win. She gave up 8 hits, struck out 6, walked one and neither run was earned.

Savannah Mart went the first 4 innings for the Lady Vikings. She gave up 5 hits, 5 runs with 2 earned, struck out one and walked one.

Gillispie was 3-4, Isabelle Melvin 2-4 with a double and Savannah Kidd 2-4.

Simpson was 3-4 with an RBI and Ridenour went 2-4.

The Lady Vikings will host New Boston on Friday.

Rock Hill 000 501 0 = 6 9 3

Sym. Valley 003 001 0 = 4 8 4

Karlee Gillispie and Josie Kidd. Savannah Mart, Jadan McComas (5) and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Gillespie (IP-7.0, H-8, R-4, ER-0, K-6, BB-1. L-Mart (IP-4.0, H-5, R-5, ER-2, K-1, BB-1). McComas (IP-2.0, H-2, R-1, ER-0, K-2, BB-1). Hitting-RH: Karlee Gillispie 3-4, Savannah Kidd 2-4, Isabelle Melvin 2-4 2B, Charlie Long 1-4 2B, Josie Kidd 1-3; SV: Desiree Simpson 3-4 RBI, Emma Ridenour 2-4, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-3 2B, Jordy Ellison 1-3, Jaden McComas 1-4 RBI.