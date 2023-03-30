Ronald Heaberlin

Ronald Heaberlin

Ronald Ray Heaberlin, 81, of Kitts Hill, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, surrounded by his family at home.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with his grandson, Zachary Heaberlin officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Visitation is noon–1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

