Seven-year-old dies in Scioto County ATV crash Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Mother’s boyfriend charged with involuntary murder, OVI

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a seven-year-old Portsmouth boy died from injuries sustained in an ATV he was riding on hit a wire and he was thrown from the recreational vehicle on Sunday in West Portsmouth.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, his office received multiple 911 calls of an ATV crash at Doctor Singleton Park, which is at 22327 State Route 73 in West Portsmouth.

Email newsletter signup

The initial reports were that the ATV had struck a wire which caused the operator and passenger to be ejected from the ATV. Deputies, along with EMS from Portsmouth Ambulance, responded to the scene.

Both the passenger and operator where transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment.

Wyatt Moore, 7, 1802 H Kendall Ave., Portsmouth, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, where he passed away from injuries sustained in this crash.

The driver of the ATV and boyfriend of the boy’s mother, Jeremy Daniel Bryant, 42, from 1802 H Kendall Ave., Portsmouth, was transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He was still hospitalized on Tuesday morning.

Detectives with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office responded to Grant Medical Center to obtain a statement from Bryant.

Bryant was arrested at Grant Medical Center on charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, third-degree child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Bryant will be transported back to Scioto County after a Rule 4 hearing is completed in Franklin County.

Additional evidence will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury for consideration of additional charges.

Anyone with any information may contact Captain Robert Woodford at 740-354-7306.