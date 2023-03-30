Vendor meeting set for Tuesday Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

This is the 11th season for Ironton Farmers Market

There will be a meeting for Ironton Farmers Market vendors at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Ironton City Center, located at the corner of Third and Vernon streets.

All past vendors and anyone seeking information to become a vendor need to attend.

Email newsletter signup

The Ironton market starts Friday May 5. Market hours are 7 a.m.–3 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through October.

The Ironton Farmers Market is a project of Ironton aLive.

The market will once again be accepting senior coupons by at least one produce vendor.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is a federal program and the Ohio Department of the Aging provides state funds.

To be eligible for the $50 coupons, you must be age 60 or over.

For more information or to apply for coupons call AAA7 at 800-343-8112, applications call also be found on AAA7’s web site www.aaa7.org.

The market will also be taking part in the Healthy Food Program sponsored by the local Impact Prevention group.

For more information about this program or becoming a market vendor, contact market manager Sam Heighton at 740-533-7951.