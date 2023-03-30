Vendor meeting set for Tuesday

Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Ironton Farmers Market will be starting up its 11th season on May 5. (Submitted photo)

This is the 11th season for Ironton Farmers Market

There will be a meeting for Ironton Farmers Market vendors at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Ironton City Center, located at the corner of Third and Vernon streets.

All past vendors and anyone seeking information to become a vendor need to attend. 

Email newsletter signup

The Ironton market starts Friday May 5. Market hours are 7 a.m.–3 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through October. 

The Ironton Farmers Market is a project of Ironton aLive.

The market will once again be accepting senior coupons by at least one produce vendor. 

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is a federal program and the Ohio Department of the Aging provides state funds. 

To be eligible for the $50 coupons, you must be age 60 or over. 

For more information or to apply for coupons call AAA7 at 800-343-8112, applications call also be found on AAA7’s web site www.aaa7.org.

The market will also be taking part in the Healthy Food Program sponsored by the local Impact Prevention group. 

For more information about this program or becoming a market vendor, contact market manager Sam Heighton at 740-533-7951.

More Business

King’s Daughters first to offer Aveir pacemaker

Melini is expanding menu, seating options

Orthopedic care coming to King’s Daughters Family Care Center Ironton

Recovery businesses remain a concern of South Point residents

Print Article

  • Polls

    With warmer weather, crews will begin repairing potholes and winter damage to roads. How do you rate streets in your area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections