Announcements

— Tri-State Bible College’s Appalachian Ministry Institute will host the Second Annual Appalachian Ministry Conference on April 25. The theme is “Fulfilling Your Ministry with Hope in the Darkness of Appalachia.” The conference will feature keynote speaker Dean Fulks, Lead Pastor at Lifepoint Church in Columbus. Special music will be provided by Chosen Road, who has garnered six Top 10 bluegrass radio singles.

Four breakout sessions led by 14 pastors and guests will be offered based on a variety of pertinent topics to address the needs of pastors and church leaders ministering in Appalachia. Wayne Walker, founder of OurCalling in Dallas, Texas, will talk about hope for the homeless in our community. Dr. Desmond Barrett, pastor of Summit Nazarene Church, will discuss church revitalization. Church planting will be discussed with Dr. Keith Menshouse, pastor of LifeSong Church. Registration for senior pastors is $15. For more information and to register, please visit www.tsbc.edu or call the college office at 740-377-2520. Tri-State Bible College, 506 Margaret St., South Point.

— Lucinda Baptist Church will have a revival April 12-15 at 7 p.m. On April 12, preaching by Jason Adams and singing by The Church Singers. On April 13, preaching by Garrett Hale and singing by His Singing Servants. On April 14, preaching by Justin Mays and singing by the Gate City Quartet. On April 15, preaching by Ernie Brooks and singing by Ellen and Kalie.

— Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society will reopen for the season on Sunday.

— TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 1667 meets at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Chesapeake Library branch, 11054 County Road 1, Chesapeake. For more information, visit tops.org or call Elizabeth at 304-539-3022.