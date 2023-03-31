Community Calendar April 1-19, 2023 Published 4:58 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Saturday

Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ

Special Service

The Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a special service at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Pastor Glenn Jenkins. The church is located at 525 State Route 650, Hanging Rock.

Rummage Sale

There will be a rummage sale from 9 a.m.–noon in the basement of St. Joseph Church, corner of Fifth and Chestnut streets.

Sunday

Ashland Regional Dance Theater

The Ironton Council for the Arts presents the Ashland Regional Dance Theater with dancers from Maria Whaley’s studio at 3 p.m. at the Ironton High School Auditorium. Season tickets are $50, individual tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the performance at the Ironton High School auditorium. Students are admitted free.

Living Last Supper

Sharon Baptist Church, located at 2010 S. 5th St. in Ironton, will host a Living Last Supper event, starting at 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Farmers Market Meeting

The Ironton Farmers Market will have a vendor meeting at 5 p.m. in the Ironton City Center. Those interested in being a vendor at the market this summer can attend.

South Point Council

The South Point Village Council will host their monthly meeting, starting at 7 p.m.

Chesapeake BOE Special Meeting

The Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District Board of Education will have a special meeting at 6 p.m in the board office to consider personnel matters.

Friday

Cross Walk

Sharon Baptist Church’s annual Cross Walk will begin at the church, located at 2010 S. 5th St. in Ironton, at noon and proceed to Woodland Cemetery.

Community Good Friday Service

The Ironton Area Ministerial will have a community Good Friday service and luncheon at noon at the Ironton First Methodist, 101 N. Fifth St.

April 8

Easter Egg Hunt

Hometown Love will host and Easter egg hunt, beginning at 11 a.m. on the Chesapeake High School football field. Event will feature food, games, face painting, pictures with the “Panther” Bunny.” Event is open to children through 6th grade.

Easter Egg Hunt

The Lawrence County Horseman’s Association will host an Easter egg hunt starting at noon at 475 Commerce Dr. in Ironton, across from the ODOT garage. The event will feature vendors, pony rides, pizza and cash prizes. Attendees are asked to bring their own baskets for the hunt.

Easter Egg Hunt

The LCDD will host an all-inclusive egg hunt from noon–2 p.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.

Rescheduled Hanging Rock Council Meeting

Hanging Rock Village Council has rescheduled their April meeting to 8 a.m. at the Hanging Rock Municipal Building, 400 Main St., Hanging Rock. Public is invited to attend.

April 9

Outdoor Sunrise Service

Lucinda Baptist Church will have an outdoor sunrise service at 7 a.m., weather permitting. Pastor Will Bullock. There will be breakfast after the service.

Sunrise Easter Service

Sharon Baptist Church will host a sunrise Easter service, beginning at 7 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery.

April 11

Storm Water Task Force Meeting

The Storm Water Task Force will hold its quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Union Rome Sewer System, 32 Private Drive 11100, Chesapeake.

April 17

Amateur Radio Meeting

The Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association meets at 7 p.m. at the JROC center, 715 Lane Street Suite 300, Coal Grove. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at the board office.

April 19

Rescheduled South Point BOE Meeting

The South Point Board of Education has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. in the South Point BOE office.