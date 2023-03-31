Herd’s Kinsey named to Lou Henson All-America Team Published 12:18 am Friday, March 31, 2023

By CODY LINN

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Herd fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey was named to the 2023 Lou Henson All-America Team on Thursday.

Kinsey had quite the ending to his collegiate career being named the SBC Player of the Year, first-team all-conference NABC 23 First-Team and USBWA All-District II. The Columbus, Ohio, native has scored 706 points (22.1 per game) to lead the conference and rank seventh in the nation this season. Kinsey’s 20 games of 20 or more points and his 271 made field goals also lead the Sun Belt while ranking third in Division I men’s basketball with his made field goals. He tallied a career-high 37 points at Georgia State on February 11, the most by any student-athlete in a Sun Belt Conference game this season.

In addition to his scoring prowess, Kinsey ranks second in the conference in total assists (173) and assists per game (5.4) in the conference. He became the program’s all-time leader in made field goals at Old Dominion passing Skip Henderson’s mark of 1,000 and became the program’s all-time leader in points against Texas State in the quarterfinals of the SBC Tournament when he passed Jon Elmore.

Taylor also had quite the season being named First-Team All-Sun Belt. He recorded 14 games of 20 or more points, 3rd most in the Sun Belt with 253 makes from the field, 3rd most in the SBC and 10th most in NCAA…645 points, 2nd most in SBC and 25th most in the nation. Taylor averaged 20.2 points per game making him and Kinsey the only tandem to average 20 or more points in the country.