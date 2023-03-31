High wind advisory for Lawrence County Saturday Published 3:12 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Gusts of up to 55 mph expected

The high winds of last weekend that brought down tree limbs, damaged roofs and caused power outages look to be ready for a repeat performance on Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia, which covers the Tri-State, has issued a wind advisory for Lawrence County from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Southwest winds, ranging from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, are expected.

The advisory extends to portions of Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

The National Weather Service warns that winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.