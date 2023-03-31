Lady Tigers slug their way past Lady Panthers Published 3:19 am Friday, March 31, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Was that the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers roaring or their bats.

Email newsletter signup

How about a little of both.

Ironton smacked 21 hits en route to an 18-4 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Chesapeake Lady Panthers on Thursday.

Bella Sorbilli was doing a lot of 2 things as she got a complete game win and went 3-3 with 2 home runs, a double and 5 runs batted in.

On the mound, she gave up 7 hits and she had 5 strikeouts and no walks.

Katelyn Moore went 4-4 with a double, home run and 3 RBI, Khamil Martin was 3-4 with 2 doubles and 3 RBI, Emily Weber 2-4, Graycie Brammer 2-5 and 2 RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 2-4 2-RBI 3B, Braylon Wallace 2-3 with a double and 3 RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 2-4 with a triple and 2 RBI and Katelyn Williams 2-3 with a double.

McKenna Browns was 2-3 to pace Chesapeake while Sidney Fuller was 1-2 with a double and RBI, and Morgan Clark 1-2 with a triple and 2 RBI.

Ironton scored twice in the top of the first.

Martin was safe on an error, stole second and third and scored on Brammer’s round out. Sorbilli followed with a line drive home run to left.

Chesapeake (1-3) got a run back as Riley Isaacs singled and Duller doubled in the bottom of the inning.

The Lady Panthers then took a 4-2 lead in the second.

Hannah Webb and Angel Hundley singled and Clark had a 2-run triple. Haley Moore then squeezed him Clark with the third run.

But Ironton (1-1) came roaring back with 4 runs in the third.

Martin walked and Sorbilli unloaded her second home run on a liner to right and the game was tied.

Ferguson tripled and scored on a hit by Wallace and Moore had and RBI double.

The Lady Fighting Tigers then blew the game open with an 11-run fourth.

Williams and Martin doubled for a run to start the uprising. Weber and Brammer singled for a run and Sorbilli ws hit by a pitch. Ferguson singled as 2 more runs scored.

Wallace laced a 2-run double and Moore crashed a 2-run homer.

Kirstin Williams walked, Katelyn Williams singled and Martin doubled for a run. Weber singled but a runner was thrown out at home. Brammer got a hit and Sorbilli doubled to drive in 2 runs.

The final run scored in the fifth on singles by Moore and Martin.

Ironton 204 (11)1 = 18 21 0

Chesapeake 130 000 = 4 7 1

Bella Sorbilli and Graycie Brammer. Hannah Webb, Sadie Perkins (4) and Angel Hundley. W-Sorbilli (IP-6.0, H-7, R-4, ER-4, K-5, BB-0). L-Webb (IP-3.0, H-13, R-14, ER-11, K-1, BB-1, HBP-1). S Perkins (IP-2.0, H-8, R-4, ER-4, K-0, BB-1). Hitting-Ironton: Khamil Martin 3-4 2-2B 3-RBI, Emily Weber 2-4, Kylie Sierer 1-1, Graycie Brammer 2-5 2-RBI, Bella Sorbilli 3-3 2-HR 2B 5-RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 2-4 3B 2-RBI, Braylin Wallace 2-3 2B 3-RBI, Katelyn Moore 4-4 HR 2B 3-RBI, Katelyn Williams 2-3 2B; CHS: McKenna Brown 2-3, Riley Isaacs 1-3, Sidney Fuller 1-2 2B RBI, Hannah Webb 1-2, Angel Hundley 1-2, Morgan Clark 1-2 3B 2-RBI.