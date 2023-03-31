Pointers battle back to edge Lions, 7-6 Published 1:23 am Friday, March 31, 2023

By Jim Walker

CANNONSBURG, Ky. — It might be that the South Point Pointers don’t know the meaning of the word quit.

And if that’s the case, coach Zach Jenkins is going to hide all the dictionaries in the school.

The Pointers fell behind by 3 runs early but refused to quit as they rallied to edge the Boyd County Lions 7-6 on Thursday.

“Determination and fight would be how I sum up our guys effort tonight,” said Jenkins.

“The early innings was back and forth, then they began to pull away but our guys never quit. The chipped away and put together some solid at bats.”

South Point (3-0) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Ethan Layne singled, stole second, moved up on a ground out and scored on a Joey Lobaldo sacrifice fly.

The Lions (7-1-1) came back to go up 2-1 in the bottom thinning when J.K. McKnight singled, Alex Martin walked, Brogan Jones had a sacrifice bunt and they scored on a throwing error.

The lead went to 3-1 in the second when McKnight walked, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a hit byMartin.

The Pointers tied the game in the third.

Layne reached on an error, Otzenbarger walked and Lobaldo had an RBI hit. Brayden Hanshaw followed with an RBI double.

But the Lions came right back to go up 4-3 in the bottom the inning when Brayden Coleman walked, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on a it by Parker Gibson.

Boyd County took a 6-3 lead in the fourth on singles by McKnight and Jacob Vanover and a double by Coleman.

The Pointers cut the deficit to 6-5 in the fifth.

Otzenbarger doubled, Lobaldo singled and stole second setting up a 2-run single by Gage Chapman on a 2-strike, 2-out 9-pitch at bat.

“We’ve really tried to focus our approach at the plate and change our mentality. If we’re going to get out, we want it to be a productive and we want to force long counts,” said Jenkins.

“Gage’s hit came on a 9-pitch at bat. Otzenbarger hit a double after an 8-pitch at bat. It’s those kind of ABs in a game that demoralize a pitcher when you just can’t get a guy out.”

South Point took the lead with 2 runs in the sixth.

Xavier Haney walked, Rece Craft single and Otzenbarger walked to load the bases with one out. Lobaldo then delivered a 2-run single.

Lobaldo went 3-3 with 4 runs batted in. Craft was 2-3 and Chapman was 1-4 with 2 RBI.

McKnight and Coleman were 2-3 for the Lions.

Each team had 9 hits and 2 errors.

South Point 102 022 0 = 7 9 2

Boyd County 211 200 0 = 6 9 2

Brayden Hanshaw, Corey Otzenbarger (4), Ethan Layne (6) and Gage Chapman. Townes Young, Brody Biggs (3), Parker Gibson (6), Alex Martin (6) and Brogan Jones. W-Otzenbarger (IP-2.0, H-5, R-2, ER-2, K-2, BB-1). Save–Layne (IP-1.1, H-0, R-0, K-4, BB-0). Hanshaw (IP-3.0, H-4, R-4, ER-2, K-4, BB-3). L-Gibson (IP-0.2, H-1, R-2, ER-2, BB-1). Martin (IP-1.1, H-0, R-0, K-4, BB-0). Young (IP-2.1, H-2, R-3, ER-2, K-2, BB-2). Biggs (IP2.2, H-6, R-2, ER-2, K-5, BB-1). Hitting-SP: Ethan Layne, 1-4, Corey Otzenbarger 1-2 2B, Joey Lobaldo 3-3 4-RBI, Brayden Hanshaw 1-4 2B RBI, Gage Chapman 1-4 2-RBI, Rece Craft 2-3; BC: J.K. McKnight 2-3, Alex Martin 1-3 RBI, Brogan Jones 1-3, Jacob Vanover 1-4 3-RBI, Brayden Coleman 2-3 2B RBI, Parker Gibson 1-4 RBI, Grant Slater 1-4..