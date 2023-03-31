Wanda Waiters

Published 2:20 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

By Obituaries

Wanda Waiters

Wanda Joyce Ferguson Waiters, 78, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

