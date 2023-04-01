EDITORIAL: Mentors for future leaders Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

As the 1980s song by Timbuk 3 goes, “I’m doing alright, getting good grades/ The future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades”

And on Tuesday at Ohio University Southern, those in attendance could see that there is a bright future for leadership from Lawrence County.

A reception took place for the Lawrence County Civic Scholars, members of a program open to high school juniors and seniors.

Those taking part have displayed leadership and excelled academically prior to being chose, as the names of students were familiar to the Tribune as those we have encountered over the years covering things like the county science fair and spelling bee and the Lawrence County 4-H program.

Those in the program were paired with a mentor in county or local government and spent time learning about how their office works. The students were then asked to identify a problem area in that office and to design a solution.

Presenting their results on Tuesday, the students impressed the officeholders in the audience with their creative solutions.

This program, now in its third year, is gaining accolades across the state and we hope it continues to mentor the generation of leaders for their work in Lawrence County and elsewhere.