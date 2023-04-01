Roundabouts work to begin on Monday Published 8:37 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

Monday will see the beginning the construction of two roundabouts at the State Route 93/U.S. 52 interchanges at Ironton.

The dual roundabouts on State Route 93 includes the removal the existing traffic signals in an effort to improve safety at the interchange, which has 15,000 vehicles going through it every day.

There will also be a sidewalk built to improve pedestrian access along the corridor. The project is expected to complete by next summer. There will be an interim completion date this fall to alleviate traffic impacts over the winter.

Besides the normal day in, day out of driving through the construction area, people can probably expect extra congestion in the area when thousands of people will descend on downtown Ironton for the 155th annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on May 29.

Ironton mayor Sam Cramblit said the city will be doing its best to help people deal with traffic issues.

“Every year, we have congestion with the parade and the traffic that comes into town,” he said. “What I would suggest is everyone try and use State Route 650 through Hanging Rock to North Second Street. But we will also have police out helping, as they always do, directing traffic in and out of town.”

Cramblit said as with any type of progress, there will be inconveniences.

“But, it is a good thing in the long run,” he said. “I assure everyone that we will have it all under control and figure out a way to help everyone in and out of the city as everyone comes to town and enjoys the parade.”

During construction, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on State Route 93. This project will also require extended closures of the on and off ramps to U.S. 52. No more than two ramps will be closed at a time.

Starting April 12, the ramp from State Route 93 to U.S. 52 East and the ramp from U.S. 52 West to State Route 93 will close for 90 days for partial construction of the roundabouts. During this closure traffic for both ramps will be detoured via U.S. 52 West to State Route 650 to U.S. 52 East.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, roundabouts are proven efficient movers of traffic that reduce total crashes by around 40 percent compared to traditional signalized and stop-controlled intersections, and have shown to reduce fatal and injury crashes by 80 percent or more.

ODOT says roundabouts are designed to be safer and more efficient than a traditional intersection, with the geometry of the design creating a low speed (20-30 mph) environment inside the circulatory roadway, as well as at the entry and exit locations.

Allard Excavation, LLC. was awarded the $3.9 million contract to construct the project.