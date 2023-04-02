MJ Wixsom: The joy of snuggling with our pets Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 2, 2023

I got some bad family news today.

It took a bit to process and then I thought of Foxtrot and the pet hug that I knew I would get at the end of the day. We actually have four dogs, but Foxtrot is best bed sharer.

Pets can provide a wealth of benefits to their owners, from emotional support to physical health benefits. I know firsthand the joy and companionship that a furry friend can bring into your life.

Studies have shown that pets can provide emotional support to their owners, helping to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. They offer unconditional love and companionship, which can be especially helpful during difficult times.

In addition to their emotional benefits, pets can also provide physical health benefits. For example, walking a dog can provide an opportunity for exercise, which can help to reduce blood pressure and improve overall health.

The spouse will be without tonight. They will live alone now. Pets can be great companions for people who live alone.

They can provide a sense of security and help to reduce feelings of loneliness. I know there are many pets in the house.

I had issues with my treatment by this person, but throughout my time growing up, I received unconditional love from the family dog.

As this person grew older, I’m sure they questioned some life choices.

Still there was a dog that provided unconditional love. Dogs are always happy to see their owners and provide a sense of comfort and security.

Pets can also provide therapeutic benefits, such as assisting with physical and occupational therapy, and helping with mental health conditions such as depression and PTSD.

Pets can also be a great source of social interaction.

They can be a conversation starter with other pet owners, and can provide an opportunity to meet new people.

Owning a pet can also teach responsibility and empathy, especially to children. Taking care of a pet requires feeding, exercising, and grooming, which can help children learn about responsibility and caring for others.

And let’s not forget the entertainment value of pets!

Whether it’s watching a playful kitten or a frisky puppy, pets can provide hours of amusement and joy.

As a pet owner, I can attest to all of these benefits and more.

My furry friend Foxtrot has brought so much joy and comfort into my life.

He’s a great snuggler, a constant source of entertainment, and always happy to see me when I come home.

So, while I may have received some bad news about my family recently, I

know that I can always count on Foxtrot to be there for me.

He’s not just a pet, he’s a valued member of my family and a constant source of

love and support.

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566