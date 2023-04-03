$31M released for Chesapeake bypass Published 12:00 am Monday, April 3, 2023

Stephens calls it ‘a huge win’

CHESAPEAKE – After 15 years of delays, construction will finally start in 2024 on the second phase of the Chesapeake bypass after the Transportation Review Advisory Council approved $31.4 million for the project. The first phase of the bypass was completed in 2013

Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-93) was happy to hear about the funding of the bypass project.

“This is a huge win for Lawrence County and the entire Tri-State. I and many others have worked on this project for decades, and this is a giant leap forward,” he said. “We will continue to work to improve our transportation in this region.”

Phase one was a 4.7-mile-long two-lane limited access highway from State Route 775 in Proctorville to State Route 7 near Fairland East Elementary School and a connection between East Huntington Bridge and State Route 775 in Proctorville. The road opened in 2006.

The second phase is finishing the western half of the Chesapeake Bypass, which will include building a new five-mile-long two-lane roadway from State Route 527 interchange to State Route 775 and includes earthwork construction and drainage work. Project has 10 bridges and retaining walls.

Work is scheduled to in two parts:

• Phase 2A: This phase includes tree clearing, and construction of earthwork and drainage. This phase is scheduled to begin in 2024 and end in 2026, dependent on funding.

• Phase 2B: This phase includes construction of bridges and roadway pavement. This phase will be constructed a few years later to allow for soil settlement if construction funding becomes available.

The construction of the remaining portions of the four-lane Chesapeake Bypass will occur in phases once funding is secured and includes

• Phase 3: This phase includes construction of the remaining westbound lanes and completion of the four-lane highway between the State Route 527/ State Route 7 interchange in Chesapeake east to State Route 775 in Proctorville.

• Phase 4: This phase includes construction of two westbound lanes for the length of Phase 1B between State Route 775 in Proctorville east to existing State Route 7 in Rome Township.