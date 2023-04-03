Candidates begin process for 2023 election Published 12:00 am Monday, April 3, 2023

Many races already see multiple candidates seeking office

We are now at the halfway point this year until the filing deadline for the November general election, and candidates have started picking up nominating petitions and filing them for the fall campaign.

This year’s races, which are nonpartisan and will not appear on the May primary ballot, include mayors and council members across the county, school boards, township trustees and two municipal judges.

• In the Lawrence County municipal judges races, incumbent Kevin Waldo is seeking a second term in Ironton, while multi-term incumbent Donald Capper is seeking re-election. Both have already picked up and filed petitions.

• In the Ironton Mayor’s race, incumbent Sam Cramblit II has picked up petitions, as have challengers Amanda Cleary and Hugh Scott.

• In Ironton council races, incumbents Jacob Hock and Mike Pierce have picked up petitions for another term.

• In the village of Proctorville, Brian S. Taylor has picked up petitions for council. The mayor’s race is also on the ballot, but no one has picked up or filed yet. Three-term incumbent Mayor Rick Dunfee says he is retiring after this year.

• No one has picked up petitions for South Point or Chesapeake’s mayoral or council races, though, in South Point, two-term incumbent Mayor Jeff Gaskin says he is running again.

• In the Village of Coal Grove, Robin Hearberlin has picked up petitions for council, while, in the mayoral race, Andy Holmes and Michael McKenize have picked up.

• In Aid Township, Rodney Little john has picked up for trustee.

• In Elizabeth Township, Travis Boggs and Sarah Summers have picked up for trustee, while Kathy Bamer has picked up for fiscal officer.

• In Lawrence Township, Mark Cade and Adam Gilmore have picked up and filed for trustee, while Lori Morris has picked up for fiscal officer.

• In Mason Township, Brad Carpenter has picked up for fiscal officer, while Paul Hayes has picked up for trustee.

• In Elizabeth Township, Pam Hayes has picked up for trustee, while Brad Carpenter has picked up for fiscal officer.

• In Perry Township, Bill Nance have picked up petitions for trustee, while Malone has picked up and filed for trustee. Jeff Joseph has picked up for fiscal officer.

• In Rome Township, Bob Mayor has picked up for trustee, while Cheryl Jenkins has picked up for fiscal officer.

• In Symmes Township, Cecil Mays has picked up for trustee, while Linda Carpenter has picked up for fiscal officer.

• In Union Township, Dain Spears has picked up and filed for trustee, while Shelley Pinkerman has picked up for fiscal officer.

• In Upper Township, Craig Thomas, has picked up for trustee.

• In Windsor Township, Donald Rigney has picked for trustee.

• In the Lawrence County ESC board race, incumbent Jeff Floyd has picked up and filed petitions, while Chris Collier has picked up.

• In the Chesapeake school board race, Nate Adkins, Kyle Webb and Glen Dale Chapman have picked up petitions.

• In the Dawson-Bryant School Board race, Adam Blackburn and Rebecca Gannon have picked up petitions.

• In the Fairland school board race, Jason Gorby and Christopher Ball have picked up petitions.

• In the Ironton school board race, Sasha Riley has picked up petitions.

• In the Rock Hill school board race, Jonathan Dillon has picked up petitions.

• In the South Point school board race, Eric Riley has picked up petitions.

• In the Symmes Valley school board race, Timmy Hayes and Adam Corn have picked up petitions.

The filing deadline for the Nov. 7 election is Aug. 9

In order to make the ballot, candidates must pick up petitions, collect signatures and file them with the county board of elections.

For the Ironton mayor’s race, 300 signatures are required. For Ironton council, 50 are required.

For South Point and Coal grove village councils, 50 signatures are required.

For all other, smaller councils, 10 are required.

For township trustee and fiscal officers, 25 signatures are required.

For school board, 25 signatures are required. For the Lawrence ESC board, 50 are required.