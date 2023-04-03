Myrtie Gillespie

Published 11:15 am Monday, April 3, 2023

By Obituaries

Myrtie Gillespie

Myrtie Collins Gillespie, 84, of Ironton, died March 31, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Kenwood Drive, in Russell, Kentucky, with president Sven Berg officiating. Burial will follow at Buckhorn Cemetery in Decatur.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton and again 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.tracybrammfh.com.

