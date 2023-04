Jepsey Murrell Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Jepsey Brian (Scott) Murrell, 54, of Ironton, died Sunday April, 2, 2023 at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy (Willis) Murrell.

There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery with Rev. Jim Lee Cremeans officiating.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.