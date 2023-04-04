Linda Farnsworth

Linda Farnsworth

Linda Sue Farnsworth, 72, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, William Farnsworth.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Crook Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will also be held 1–2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

