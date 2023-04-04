Nancy Crager

Nancy Crager

Nancy Ellen Crager, 69, of South Point, died on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at her home.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Crager.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial to follow the funeral service at Green Lawn Cemetery, Burlington.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

